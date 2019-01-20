Fire at Kumbh Mela, no one injured

Allahabad, Jan 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a camp at Kumbh Mela Saturday, officials said, adding there was no reports of any injury to anyone. The fire broke out around 6 PM and fire fighters extinguished it with minutes, police said. A few pieces of furniture were damaged in the incident, they said. The 2019 Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days. PTI RAJ SMNSMN