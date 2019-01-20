scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Fire at Kumbh Mela, no one injured

Allahabad, Jan 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a camp at Kumbh Mela Saturday, officials said, adding there was no reports of any injury to anyone. The fire broke out around 6 PM and fire fighters extinguished it with minutes, police said. A few pieces of furniture were damaged in the incident, they said. The 2019 Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days. PTI RAJ SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos