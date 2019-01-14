Fire at Kumbh Mela site, no one injured

(Eds: Adds fresh inputs) Allahabad, Jan 14 (PTI) A cooking gas cylinder exploded in a tent at the Digambar Ani Akhada at the Kumbh Mela site, triggering a massive fire on Monday, a day before the fair officially opens, police said. There were, however, no reports of any one being injured, Akhada police station inspector Bhaskar Mishra said. According to officials, the fire broke out around 12.45 PM. Soon after, six fire tenders and eight ambulances were rushed to the spot. Firefighters took about 10 minutes to control the blaze which engulfed the makeshift structure at the venue. Two vehicles and some materials kept at the site were damaged in the fire, they said. The head of the Digambar Ani Akhada said the fire began at an adjoining tent and spread to the kitchen of their camp, triggering the cylinder blast. Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days. The 2019 Kumbh Mela will commence on January 15 on Makar Sankranti which will be the first bathing day. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day. Devotees take holy dips at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. PTI RAJ MIN SMN SMNSMN