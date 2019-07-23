Fire at NMRC headquarters in Noida; none hurt

Noida (UP), Jul 23 (PTI) A fire broke out at the headquarters of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Tuesday, officials said.No staff member of the corporation was hurt in the incident, they said.The fire is suspected to have got triggered from a short circuit around 9 am and caused severe structural damage to the Sector 29 headquarters of the corporation, which runs the Noida-Greater Noida Metro, the officials said."Three fire tenders were called to control the fire. Prima facie the probable cause of the fire appears to be a short circuit. It took the fire tenders more than one hour to douse the fire," an NMRC spokesperson said.The fire caused severe structural damages. Mainly senior officer's room, furniture and equipment got damaged due to the fire, she said.Important official papers and records are safe, she added. PTI KIS DPB