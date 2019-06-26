Fire at Noida Authority office, no casualty

Noida (UP), Jun 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Noida Authority office here Wednesday morning with some documents being gutted in the flames, officials said. Around half a dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames doused within an hour, a Fire Department official said. The fire occurred inside the office of an assistant manager and in the Traffic Cell at the authority's office in Sector 6 around 10 am, they said. "The cause of the fire that engulfed the office of Work Circle 10 and Noida Traffic Cell is yet to be known. The Fire Department was immediately informed and the flames brought under control soon," Noida Authority's officer on special duty Rajesh Kumar Singh said. "Some damage has taken place in the office of an assistant manager, but all the records in Traffic Cell are safe," he added. PTI KIS AD RCJ