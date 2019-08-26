Fire at Noida mall, Greater Noida factory; no one injured

(Eds: Updates report, adds another fire incident) Noida (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at Spice World Mall in Noida on Monday, while another ripped through a factory in Greater Noida, officials said. The fire at the popular mall in Sector 25 was reported around 2.30 pm and multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot which doused the flames within an hour, a senior police official said. Several people, including visitors, staff of shops and the mall, were evacuated as smoke filled the multi-storey building but no injuries were reported, the official said. "The fire started in an exhaust fan at the top floor of the mall. It has been extinguished. Through the air handling unit (AHU), the smoke went to other floors so it seemed as if the fire was there on other floors also but it was there only in the exhaust fan, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said. The situation is normal now, he said. The cause of fire and loss of property, if any, was yet to be ascertained, he added. Another fire took place around midnight at a factory in Greater Noida, according to the police. The blaze broke out in a mentha oil-manufacturing company in the Site-5 police station area and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site, a police official said. No one was injured in the incident and the fire was brought under control in a couple of hours, the official said. PTI KIS SMNSMN