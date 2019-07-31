Fire at private office in Noida, no casualty

Noida (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at a private office in a building in Noida's commercial hub of Sector 63 here on Wednesday, an official said.No casualty was reported in the incident, the official added.It appears that the blaze was triggered by a short circuit inside the office situated in C-Block at around 1 pm and escalated quickly with smoke billowing from the building, the official said."Around half a dozen fire tenders immediately responded to the fire, which was brought under control in some time... A detailed probe is being done to ascertain the facts," a police officer said.The damage caused to the property is being assessed, he added. PTI KIS RHL