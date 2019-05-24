Fire at SAIL's Bhilai Steel Plant; no loss of lives

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A fire broke out Friday morning at SAIL's Bhiali Steel Plant in Chhattisgarh and there was no loss of lives or injury to people, the company said. "A fire was reported at Tar Distillation Unit of the plant in its coke ovens and coal chemicals (CO&CC) department at 0830 hrs this (Friday) morning," SAIL said in a statement.Fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze has been controlled, SAIL said adding there was no loss of lives or injury to the persons working in or around the site. The reason for the fire is being probed into, it said.In October 2018, an inferno was reported in gas pipeline of coke oven battery complex of the same plant.The blaze in which over 10 people lost their lives erupted during a scheduled maintenance job. PTI ABI ANUANU