Fire at two hotels in Mumbai, no casualties

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Fire incidents were reported intwo city-based hotels, including the luxury hotel Trident,late Wednesday night, officials said.No casualties have been reported in the incidents, they said.A fire broke out at a high-end shopping centre on theground floor of the Trident Hotel in south Mumbai at 11.04 pm, a fire brigade official said Thursday.The blaze was confined to a shop in the shopping centre, spread in an area of 2,000 sq ft, and it was doused by 1 am, he said.In another incident, a blaze erupted at the Afzal Hotel located near Mazgaon Circle in south Mumbai, another official said.The fire brigade got a call about the blaze around 11.37 pm. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the flames were extinguished by 1.15 am, he said.Some electric wiring, chimney and items in the hotel'skitchen were damaged in the fire, he said, adding that thecause of the blaze will be ascertained after an inquiry.The two incidents come days after a fire at thegovernment-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital at Marol in suburbanAndheri on Monday in which nine people were killed and nearly 175 others injured.Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had onTuesday ordered a probe in the hospital fire and the UnionLabour Ministry announced compensation for its victims. PTIAPM GK DVDV