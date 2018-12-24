Fire at UGC office in central Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A fire broke out Monday afternoon on the second floor of the University Grants Commission office near ITO in central Delhi, the UGC said. A call about the blaze in the office record room on the second floor of the building was received at 2.16 pm and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said an officer from the Delhi Fire Service, adding the fire was brought under control by 2.45 pm. According to the UGC, the fire broke out in Room No 219 of the UGC building. "Immediately, the UGC administration came into action and tried to extinguish the fire and informed the Delhi Fire Service and the police department as well. The Delhi Fire Service and the police department controlled the fire without any loss of life," the UGC said. PTI GJS AMP SLB AQSAQS