Fire at zonal office; revenue files destroyed

Ghaziabad, Jan 21 (PTI) Most of the files of the revenue department were destroyed after a fire broke out in the zonal office of the deputy inspector general of stamps here on Monday morning, officials said. District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said a security guard noticed dense smoke at the third floor of the collectorate at around 8.45 am. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. Prima facie, it seems that the blaze took place due to short circuit. The fire was completely extinguished within one-and-a-half hours. Six computers and furniture were destroyed and the inspection files of all the districts of western Uttar Pradesh were reduced to ashes. However, the record was already preserved in pen-drive, Maheshwari said. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause of fire, the official added. PTI CORRHMB