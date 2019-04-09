Fire beaks out at Customs office at IGI airport

(Eds: Adding information ) New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Customs office outside Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport here Tuesday morning, gutting several important documents, police said. A call about the fire was received at 7.45 am after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to a Delhi Fire Services official. The fire broke out on the second floor of the Customs office building and was brought under control fire by 9 am. No casualty has been reported, the official said. Police said a case under the section of 436 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against unidentified persons. The IPC section pertains to mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy. The fire broke out at the Customs office and engulfed a couple of rooms. Several important documents are suspected to have been gutted in the blaze, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport), Sanjay Bhatia, said. The perpetrators will be punished with imprisonment for life or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine, under the IPC section, police said. "We have called a team of experts to ascertain the exact cause of fire and the probe is underway," the official added. Sources said a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini is taking samples from the spot. PTI AMP/SLB NIT ANBANB