Fire breaks out at a car showroom in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a car showroom in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur area on Wednesday morning, Delhi Fire Service officials said. They received the call about the fire at 5.40 AM after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer said. The fire was brought under control by 7:20 AM, Garg said, adding that no injury or casualty has been reported. The cause of fire is not known yet. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS

