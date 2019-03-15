scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out at an office in Jaitpur area

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at an office in Jaitpur in south-east Delhi on Friday, fire officials said. The fire department received a call at around 1.55 PM and dispatched four fire tenders to the spot, a senior fire official said. The blaze was successfully brought under control at around 2.30 PM, they said adding no casualty has been reported. PTI NIT NIT TDSTDS

