Fire breaks out at Army quarters in Himachal's Yol Cant, no injuries

Shimla, Feb 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Army's residential quarters in Yol Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.The fire broke out at the house of Vijay Kumar inside the cantonment, which is near Dharamshala.No one was inside the house when the incident happened as Kumar's family members had gone to nearby Palampur town, the official said.The house is near Patiala gate of the complex and no one was injured in the incident, police said.Fire tenders were rushed soon after the incident came to notice and flames were doused within minutes, the official said.Prima facie, fire officials believe that short circuit may have caused the fire.Furniture inside the house was gutted.