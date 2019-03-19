Fire breaks out at Bikaner sweet in Janakpuri

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at Bikaner sweets in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, fire officials said on Tuesday. The fire department received a call at around 1.50 PM after which it dispatched four fire tenders to the spot. The blaze was doused at around 2.15 PM, they said adding no casualties was reported. The cause of the fire was a short circuit in the chimney which was placed on first floor, fire officials said. On Tuesday, fire had broken out at a chemical paint factory situated at Swaran Park in west Delhi's Mundka area. Another fire incident was also reported on Monday at a shop in Govindpuri area. PTI NIT NIT TDSTDS