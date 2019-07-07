scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out at building in Dwarka where exam was being held

New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A minor fire broke out on the ground floor of a building in Dwarka where an examination was being held on Sunday, Delhi Fire Service said. No injury was reported, they said. The fire department said they received a call about the incident around 11.36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "The fire broke out inside the metre situated on the ground floor of a building where an examination was being conducted," a senior fire official said. The fire was brought under control by 12.30 pm, he said. It is suspected that a short circuit in the electricity metre of the building led to the fire, the official added. PTI AMP DPB

