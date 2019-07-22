scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out at central Delhi building, none hurt

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at an office on the fourth floor of Kidwai Bhawan in central Delhi's Janpath Road on early Monday morning, officials said.No casualty has been reported, they said.The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 4.45 am, after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.Essential documents, air-conditioners and furniture were damaged in the fire, a senior officer said.The fire was brought under control by 7 am, the officer said, adding that the cause is being ascertained. PTI AMP SOMSOM

