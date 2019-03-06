Fire breaks out at CGO complex

(Eds: Adds details) /RNew Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A fire broke out Wednesday on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at the CGO complex that houses important government offices, according to Delhi Fire Services officials. The Fire department got a call regarding the blaze at 8:34 am. Twenty-five tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said. A CISF sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to AIIMS, but he's safe now, they said, adding fire department personnel are trying to douse the flames. Offices of the drinking water and sanitation ministry, forest ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan. PTI AMP NES GVS