Fire breaks out at CGO complex

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A fire broke out Wednesday at the office of the Ministry of Social Justice in South Delhi's CGO complex that houses important government offices, according to Delhi Fire Services officials. The fire department got a call regarding the blaze on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at 8:34 am. Twenty-five tenders were rushed to the spot, the officials said. The fire started at an office of the social justice and empowerment ministry in the building. The flames have been contained and the cooling process is underway, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. A CISF sub-inspector fell unconscious after inhaling the smoke and was taken to AIIMS, but he's safe now, the officials said. Offices of the drinking water and sanitation ministry, forest ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan.