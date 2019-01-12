scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Fire breaks out at CGO complex in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Pragati Vihar's CGO Complex here on Saturday, fire officials said. A call about a fire was received at 9.45 am and 23 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Services said.The blaze broke out at an office situated on the first floor of the building and was brought under control by 10.20 am, the officer added.No casualties were reported, the officer said, adding that the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI AMP RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos