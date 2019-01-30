Fire breaks out at chemical factory in southeast Delhi

(Eds: Adding more details) New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Okhla industrial area in southeast Delhi on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Services said.A call about the fire was received at 10.13 am following which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused at 6.30 pm, a senior official said. The official said two fire personnel suffered minor injuries in the operation. Other than them casualty was reported. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI AMP UZM ANBANB