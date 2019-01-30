Fire breaks out at chemical factory in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Okhla industrial area in southeast Delhi on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Service said. A call about the fire was received at 10.13 am following which 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official said. The cooling operation is underway, he added. The official said no injury or casualty has been reported so far. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI AMP AQS