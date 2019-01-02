Fire breaks out at chemist shop in Shimla, medicines worth Rs 3 lakh gutted

Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) Medicines worth Rs 3 lakh were gutted after fire broke out at a chemist shop in the congested Ram Bazar area in Shimla, police said Wednesday.The fire broke out around 10 pm Tuesday at the shop located on the ground floor of a four-storey building. The shop was closed and there was no causality, police said.Seven fire engines were pressed to service from Mall road, Chhota Shimla and Tilak Nagar, which doused the flames.The cause of the fire is not clear, officials said.Owner of Mehar Chand and Sons Chemist, the shop where the incident happened, did not rule out the possibility of foul play. PTI DJI MAZ SOMSOM