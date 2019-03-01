Fire breaks out at cosmetics factory in Sangam Park

New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cosmetics factory in Sangam Park on Friday, the Delhi Fire Service said. No injury or casualty was reported. A call about the blaze was received at 8.25 pm after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said. "The fire is being brought under control. No injury or casualty has been reported so far," the official added. PTI AMP AMP INDIND