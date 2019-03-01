scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Fire breaks out at cosmetics factory in Sangam Park

New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cosmetics factory in Sangam Park on Friday, the Delhi Fire Service said. No injury or casualty was reported. A call about the blaze was received at 8.25 pm after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, an official said. "The fire is being brought under control. No injury or casualty has been reported so far," the official added. PTI AMP AMP INDIND

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos