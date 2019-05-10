Fire breaks out at electric goods godown in Delhi's Naraina, doused

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) A major fire broke out at an electric goods godown in west Delhi's Naraina and continued for almost 16 hours before being brought under control Friday, officials said. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at around 9 pm Thursday, following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out at an electric goods godown located in Naraina area, a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service said. The fire was brought under control at 1.40 pm on Friday, the official said, adding no casualties or injuries were reported. The official, however, said that the goods stored in the godown were completely destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the department said. PTI NIT NIT CKCK