Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Samaypur Badli

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A fire broke out at a factory manufacturing plastic bags in Samaypur Badli on Tuesday, the Delhi Fire Service said. A call about the incident was received at 11.57 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior fire officer said. The fire-fighting operations are underway, he said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.