Fire breaks out at furniture shop in west Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at a furniture shop in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Service said. A call about the blaze was received at 2.50 pm and 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior officer from Delhi Fire Service said. The fire broke out on the first, second and third floor of the furniture shop and it has been brought under control, the officer said. No casualty or injury has been reported so far, he said.