Fire breaks out at godown in Ghitorni

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in south Delhi's Ghitorni area on Friday, an official said. No casualty was reported so far and the Delhi Fire Services received a call about the blaze at 6.50 pm, the official said. Eighteen fire tenders have been sent to douse the blaze at the godown containing oil drums, a fire official said. The firefighting operations are currently underway and the reason for the blaze are also being ascertained, the senior official added. PTI AMPHMB