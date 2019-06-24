Fire breaks out at hotel in south east Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a hotel in south east Delhi's Jamia Nagar area Monday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident, the Delhi Fire Service said. The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 12.45 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 1.25 pm, a senior fire official said. "A fire broke out in the kitchen of the hotel," he said, adding that the kitchen was situated on the ground floor. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the official said. PTI AMP KJ