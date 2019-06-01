Fire breaks out at NDMC building in Delhi

New Delhi, June 1 (PTI) A fire broke out on the second floor of the NDMC building in Connaught Place here on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said. No injury or casualty was reported, an official said.We received a call about the blaze at 6.36 pm and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said, adding that the fire was brought under control by 7.15 pm."The fire occurred inside a kitchen situated between the rooms of joint director of Public Grievances Monitoring System and the director of municipal housing," a senior NDMC official said."It was immediately contained and there was no damage to any record," the official added. PTI AMP/NIT GJS RHL