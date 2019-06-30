scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Narela area on Sunday, officials said.According to the fire department, the information about the blaze was received at 8.31 pm and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.The factory was closed since it was Sunday and no casualty has been reported, it said.Efforts are underway to douse the blaze, a senior fire official said.Further details are awaited. PTI NIT NIT DIVDIV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos