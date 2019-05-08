Fire breaks out at plastic factory in outer Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic factory near a mall in outer Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service officials said. According to the fire department, a call about the blaze was received at 2.40 pm, following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire broke out in the basement and spread to the ground and three floors of the plastic factory located near Vardhman Mall, a senior official from the Delhi Fire Service said. The fire-fighting operations are underway, the official said adding that no reports of injury or casualty has been reported yet. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said. PTI AMP KJKJ