Fire breaks out at plastic godown in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic godown on Friday night in Anandapur area on the southern fringes of the city, police said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The incident took place in Anandapur's Chawbhaga area at around 9.30 pm. The exact cause of the fire was not yet known, a senior officer said, adding that nobody was injured. "The situation is under control but we are trying to douse the fire so that it does not spread further," the officer said.