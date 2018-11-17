Fire breaks out at restaurant in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a restaurant in Baba Kharak Singh Marg here on Saturday, the Delhi Fire Service said. No casualty or injury was reported, the officials said.A call about the fire was received at 11.35 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. "A fire broke out inside the kitchen of the restaurant and it was brought under control by 1.20 pm," a fire service officer said. He said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI AMP SLB DPB