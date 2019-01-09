scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out at roadside eatery in HP, 1 dead

Shimla, Jan 9 (PTI) A Nepalese man was charred to death after a fire broke out at a roadside eatery here on Wednesday, a police official said. The deceased, Mohan Singh (24), was working as a waiter at the eatery in Chalaunthi which comes under the jurisdiction of Dhalli police station, he said. Police got information about the incident at around 4 pm. Deputy Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Sharma and Naib Tehsildar (Rural) H L Bhesta also visited the spot, the official said. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. PTI DJI SNESNE

