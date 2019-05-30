Fire breaks out at room in AIIMS

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) A minor fire broke out at a room in the new private ward block of AIIMS on Thursday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said. No casualty has been reported, they said. The DFS received a call about the fire at 9.54 pm after which one fire tender was rushed to the spot, the officials said. The fire was controlled within a few minutes. The fire started from an air-conditioner due to short circuit, a fire official said. PTI AMP PLB AMP ANBANB