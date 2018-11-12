scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out at Royal Plaza hotel on Ashoka Road in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) A fire broke out on the first floor of Royal Plaza hotel at Ashoka Road on Monday, a senior Delhi Fire Service official said. A call about the fire was received as 11.40 am and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The situation was brought under control by 1.30 pm, the official said. No casualties or injuries were reported, he said, adding the cause of fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI AMP AAR

