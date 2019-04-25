Fire breaks out at Shahdara factory

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A massive fire Thursday broke out at a chemical factory in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area, officials said.According to the Fire Department, information about the blaze in a four-storey building was received around 6 pm and 26 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.Efforts are underway to douse the flames.No casualty has been reported so far, the Fire Department said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to ascertained. PTI NIT IJT