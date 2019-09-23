scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out at stall in 'Dilli Haat'

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A fire broke out at a stall in 'Dilli Haat' in south Delhi's Lado Sarai area on Sunday night, a Fire Service official said.However, no one was injured in the incident, he said.The Fire Department said they received a call at 10.25 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 11.40 pm, the fire official said, adding that short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. PTI AMP KJ

