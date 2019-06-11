Fire breaks out at timber factory in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a timber factory in the Toph Sherkhaniyan area of Jammu city on Tuesday and spread to adjacent areas, officials said.Ten fire tenders were pressed into service, they said.The Fire Department and the armed forces were trying to extinguish the flames even as people in the neighbourhood vacated their houses, the officials said.No loss of life or injury to anyone was reported, they added. PTI AB AD IJT