Fire breaks out at under-construction Navy warship, one dead

(Eds: Updating with 1 dead) Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) A major fire broke out at an under-construction warship of the Navy at Mazgaon Dockyard here Friday evening in which one person was killed, an official said."Under-construction warship 'Visakhapatnam' caught fire at 5.44 pm. The blaze erupted on the second deck of the ship," chief of the city fire brigade P S Rahangdale had said earlier."Fire is confined to second and third deck of the warship. Fire-fighting operation is underway along with Dockyard fire-fighters. Smoke has spread in the warship," Rahangdale said.A defence official said one person, who was trapped inside, was dead."Bajendra Kumar (23) was brought dead to the hospital," the Chief Medical officer of state-run JJ hospital said. PTI APM AA KRK NSDNSD