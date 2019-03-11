Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan in central Delhi

New Delhi, March 11 (PTI) A fire broke out on the sixth floor of Vikas Bhawan near ITO in central Delhi on Monday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The DFS received a call about the fire at around 12.10 PM. Five fire tenders were rushed to spot and the blaze was brought under control, Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer said. A technical snag in one of the air conditioners led to the fire, he said adding no injury or casualty has been reported. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS