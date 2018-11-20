Fire breaks out at YMCA building

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) A fire broke out on the fourth and fifth floors of the YMCA building in central Delhi on Tuesday, the Delhi Fire Service said. A call about the fire was received at 6.18 pm, and five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze has been brought under control, a senior officer of the Delhi Fire Service said. No injury or casualty has been reported so far, the official said, adding the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI NIT AMP GVS