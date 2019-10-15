Fire breaks out, four of family die in Jhansi

Jhansi, Oct 15 (PTI) Four members of a family died after a fire broke out in their shop-cum-residence here, police said on Tuesday.DIG (Jhansi range) Subhash Singh Baghel said fourmembers of grocer Jagdish Udainiya's family died in the fire which erupted at around 2.30 am. Neighbours alerted the fire brigade and rescued five other family members staying on the first floor.Police suspect short circuit triggered the fire.The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Udainiya (51), wife Rajni (45), daughter Muskaan (16) and his mother Kumud. All of them were sleeping in the same room.Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives, a statement issued by the state government said.He directed officials of the district administration to ensure all possible help to the affected persons. PTI CORR NAV DVDV