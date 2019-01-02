Fire breaks out in a Jaipur factory, no casualties

Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey building of a foam manufacturing factory here on Tuesday morning, a fire official said.No loss of live was reported in the incident. Raw material kept at the factory was gutted in the fire, Chief Fire Safety Officer Jagdish Prasad said. The fire broke out on the second floor of the factory in the Vishwakarma industrial area, he said.Prasad said 12 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused. The reason behind the fire is being investigated. No case has been registered yet, he added. PTI AG AD AD ANBANB