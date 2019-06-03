scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Srinagar, June 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in an Army barrack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.There were no reports of any loss of life.The fire broke out in the barrack in Khrew area of the south Kashmir district and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, a police official said.The extent of damage was not yet known, the official said, adding the cause of the fire is being ascertained. PTI SSB MIJ DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos