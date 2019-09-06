Fire breaks out in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express' rear power car at New Delhi station

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said.No passenger was injured, Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said."The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1:40 pm," he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight. The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said. PTI ASG ASG ANBANB