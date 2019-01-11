Fire breaks out in four-storey building in west Delhi

(Eds: Updates with more quotes) New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area, which also spread to nearby shanties in the early hours of Friday, leaving many homeless, police said. A call about the blaze was received at 12.05 am and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 4.40 am, a senior official from the Delhi Fire Service said. It took us several hours to doze of the fire but no injuries or casualties were reported. Two railway tracks also pass through the jhuggi cluster and train services were suspended during the rescue operation, the fire official added. Police suspect that a short circuit must have triggered the fire in the building. All the wooden raw materials stored in the workshop were gutted in the fire which later spread to around 50 shanties that were located near the building, a senior police officer said. The officer, however, said the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, several people belonging to Indira Camp and Jawahar Camp were left homeless due to the incident. PTI AMP AMP DPBDPB