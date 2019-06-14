Fire breaks out in garment factory in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab), Jun 14 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a garment factory near Shivpuri Chowk here on Friday, officials said. The fire also engulfed some adjoining buildings, officials said. Fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East) Amarjit Singh said. The raw material, finished goods and machinery installed in the unit have been destroyed in the fire, factory manager Nitin Mehra said, adding that the building had been completely damaged in the incident. PTI CORR SUN MAZHMB