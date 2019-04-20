Fire breaks out in mobile repairing shops in Gaffar Market

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in two mobile repairing shops in Karol Bagh's Gaffar Market on Saturday, fire officials said. According to the officials, they received information about the fire at around 11.50 pm following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. It was found that two mobile repairing shops which were operating from a basement had caught fire. The blaze was brought under control at around 12.20 pm and no casualty has been reported, they said, adding further details are awaited. PTI NIT AAR